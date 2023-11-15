Some elite footballers only realise how important the one percenters are late in their career. And some never get it.
But Darcy Wilson was only 17 when he decided he had to get bigger.
He was a phenomenal talent, but just 66kg.
The youngster started a strength and conditioning program under Albury-based Tim Madden and even on Tuesday, less than a week out from the AFL Draft, still made the 50-minute trek from home in Wangaratta.
He's now 75kg and while he will naturally look to add to that as he matures physically, the drive to do everything he can to improve shows he's already ahead of most contemporaries mentally.
And his performances against open-age players this year, at either Ovens and Murray Football League or representative level, highlighted his development.
"Playing against men has certainly helped with my development physically," the quietly spoken youngster suggested.
Wilson's breakout game for his beloved Wangaratta Rovers in August caught the attention of the O and M fraternity.
The classy Wilson, who had just turned 18, set up two goals and kicked one early in the most eye-catching display by a schoolboy since Ely Smith's breakout game for Yarrawonga in 2018. He then spent four years on Brisbane's list.
"He ticks everyone's boxes, doesn't he?," AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan posed.
"He's got some real X factor with his athletic ability, his speed, agility and endurance.
"He can out-run them, out-jump them, he's a best and fairest winner (at the Murray Bushrangers), he's had a great year and went close to All-Australian selection."
Wilson won the running vertical jump (98cms) and finished second in the 2km time trial at the AFL Draft Combine, posting a sizzling five minutes 52 seconds, with Sandringham Dragons' Tarkyn O'Leary's 5:48 the second-fastest time ever at the event.
And as well as his physical attributes, the 186cm medium forward or midfielder also starred at every level, which is rated highly by AFL clubs.
He averaged 16 disposals and four inside 50s for Victoria Country at the AFL National Championships and featured with a 19-touch game for the AFL Academy against Port Adelaide's SANFL team.
"It was a misty, wet, slippery night against an unknown opponent, who had a lot of AFL-listed players," Sheehan explained.
"You are outside of your comfort zone, so let's make it far more difficult, it's a case of, OK,the going does get tough in the AFL, so this will give you a glimpse of what that's like and Darcy stood up very well."
Wilson has been tipped as a potential top 12 draftee, with the first round selections (22 in all) on Monday night.
His great uncle Mick Nolan, dubbed "The Galloping Gasometer" by late commentator Lou Richards, played 107 games for North Melbourne, including its first premiership in 1975.
Nolan passed away in 2008, so Wilson is too young to remember him, but he's seen videos of the charismatic big man.
"He's definitely left a good legacy for the family, he inspires me to play AFL as well."
