Wednesday, 15 November 2023
'Ace' Coughlan named life member of the Walwa Cemetery Trust

By Ted Howes
November 15 2023 - 8:00pm
Former gravediiger Adrian "Ace" Coughlan, pictured in front of his grandfather's grave at the Walwa Cemetery, is a life member of the trust. Picture by Mark Jesser
Former gravedigger Adrian "Ace" Coughlan will never forget the day he nearly buried himself alive.

