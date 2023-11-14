Border Indigenous residents are embracing the future, undeterred by the Voice to Parliament referendum defeat of a month ago.
Community leaders said the vote had only intensified their commitment to fight for their rights, no matter how long the path.
Johnny Murray said it was deflating and heavy to hear of the outcome, while Uncle Tunny Murray said it was simply disappointing.
Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health cultural adviser Uncle Sam Wickman said the result was a step back for Australia.
Aunty Pam Griffin said it was just another hurdle they now had to jump, noting the Voice result didn't shock anyone.
"The outcome was quite obvious and was going to be that way," Uncle Sam said.
"We're now back with the parks and wildlife, we're back with no recognition of our participation in the land or in the development of the land in the early days, and indeed in having a presence here where we could practice our own religious entities."
Uncle Sam said the only option now was to "keep moving forward".
"The recognition would have given us some way to move forward, to have our voices be recognised and have our religious responsibilities to this country be heard," he said.
"That goes across the board. Our ceremonies, our songs, our hands and, most importantly, our languages."
Mr Murray said when listening to elders, the community and friends, the Indigenous community was left with two choices - "give up or keep showing up".
"I sit in the category to go harder than ever before," he said.
"We know who we are, I know who I am and no outcome will determine my connection to culture and my cultural obligation to country."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was "not the end of the road" for Indigenous recognition, with the vow to "continue to listen to people and to communities".
"Constitutional change may not have happened, but change has happened in our great nation," Mr Albanese said post-referendum.
"Respect and recognition is given at events. The fullness of our history has begun to be told. Maintain your hope and know that you are loved."
Aunty Pam said while people expected the worst, it was still "very, very disappointing, yet we keep getting back up".
"We are who we are and we will never give up," she said.
Aunty Pam said people would have to wait until the next phase, but while waiting "we are getting stronger and stronger, and we will wait".
"Education is the way in our community," she said.
"We all need to unite as a whole, because politics takes away our power.
"And unfortunately we still have the human element where sometimes the power and the ego come in and that can cause us to slide back sometimes."
Aunty Pam said she had remained busy and hadn't had a chance to catch up with all the elders.
"But I do know we will never give up and we will take adversity. And when we receive blows, we just stand there strong and keep going," she said.
Uncle Tunny said it was a sad moment for Australia.
"The yes vote was worthwhile for everybody, not only us folk but for the white people too," he said.
"We aren't just fighting for our people, but the younger generations too and our children and grandchildren."
Uncle Tunny said he had hoped for a better outcome.
"It was one of those days that we could all wake up and look forward to a good life," he said.
"We weren't just thinking of ourselves, we weren't selfish, it was for the whole of Australia."
Uncle Tunny said one message he would give to everyone was to "keep your curiosity up" and "keep being understanding and compassionate".
