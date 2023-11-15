The Border Mailsport
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Lochie Simpson joins Wodonga Raiders after brief stint with rival club North Albury

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
November 15 2023 - 5:13pm
Wodonga Raiders recruit Lochie Simpson is 206cm and 105kg.
Lochie Simpson has quit basketball to sign with Wodonga Raiders and focus solely on football next year.

