North Albury has signed former Sydney Swans Academy player Lochie Simpson for the remainder of the season.
The 206cm giant played for the Albury-Wodonga Bandits this year with their season now over after not making the playoffs.
He is eligible to play for the Hoppers immediately despite signing after the June 30 clearance deadline.
The Hoppers are one of the most improved sides in the competition after winning five matches so far this season.
Hoppers officials are hoping a bold gamble to sign Simpson can provide a towering presence in attack as well as a valuable ruck option.
Simpson met his new team-mates for the first time on Monday night at training and is excited by the challenge of switching codes.
"North Albury only approached me a week ago, so it all happened pretty quickly," Simpson said.
"Playing football again is something that I have been probably toying with for the past two years.
"I previously played as a kid, so I am excited to try and get my hands on the Sherrin again."
Simpson has focused on his basketball for the past five years after a growth spurt as a teenager made basketball a logical choice.
However, the 21-year-old played Aussie rules growing up and spent time with the Sydney Swans Academy.
"I started playing when I was four years old until I was 15," he said.
"I was in the Swans' academy but got injured and decided to switch sports and play basketball.
"I tore my ACL and patella when a kid tackled my knees instead of my hips.
"I was just starting to shoot up height wise, so it just made sense at the time to try basketball.
"When I was 16 I was 6'6'' (198cm) and I kept growing and I thought basketball would be a more logical sport to play.
"Joining the Swans' Academy was a great experience and I met a ton of new people.
"It really helped with my professionalism which also helped me in my basketball career and hopefully now transition back into footy."
While most basketball players are athletic and boast an impressive vertical leap, the skills required to play Aussie rules are the hardest to learn.
Simpson was confident he could handle the transition from basketball back to football with the benefit of playing predominantly Aussie rules growing up.
RWW Giants co-coach Jack Duck is probably the most recent Bandit to have an impact as a footballer albeit at the lower standard of the Hume league.
DJ Oates was also a handy player in the district leagues while Rob Hodgson and Ash Eames were stars for North Albury who also played basketball.
Simpson was keeping an open mind in regards to what impact he could have with four matches remaining before finals.
"It's hard to determine how I'll go, because I haven't played in six years," he said.
"It's going to be a learning experience and where I best fit into the team and where my skills will help contribute to the team.
"It will be interesting how I go, after not playing for so long.
"As I junior I played predominantly in the ruck until I was about 14 and switched to full-forward and that's where I personally feel that I excelled the most.
"I was a permanent full-forward for two years and that's where I was able to have the most impact, kicking goals.
"But I will play it by ear and I'm happy to do whatever the coaches think.
"Obviously my cardio is not going to be anywhere near where it needs to be now to play footy compared to the other players.
"Playing basketball is not quite the same.
"But a lot of basketballers do play footy, so the transition is possible, you just have to build your cardio base and have the right skills."
Simpson is an avid fan of the AFL and watched the Hoppers play for the first time last weekend.
"I watch AFL all the time and watched the Hoppers against the Raiders last weekend," he said.
"I was impressed with how the boys played and how they rely on their quick ball movement with not a lot of height in the side.
"I'm a massive footy fan and just love the sport."
ALSO IN SPORT
Simpson also loves the Border after relocating to Albury at the start of the year.
"I arrived here in early February and have loved every minute of it," he said.
"The thing that probably has stood out to me is how much the community loves sport and gets right behind whatever side they follow, whether that be in town or out in the bush.
"It's something that I have experienced with the Bandits and I'm looking forward to getting to know my new team-mates at Bunton Park and all the volunteers and supporters.
"You can feel the buzz around the club and it's certainly exciting to be a part of."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.