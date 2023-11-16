Connor O'Sullivan spent part of the Christmas holidays playing basketball in the US, hoping to be picked up by a talent scout.
He loves the sport and footy, although he hadn't played much rep football until last year.
This year he lined up on one of the hottest and most-hyped teenagers the game has seen - Harley Reid.
"I was one-out in the square with him a few times and that's obviously a bit nerve-wracking," O'Sullivan recalled.
"With all the attention he's got, you don't want to be one of those blokes that get on the highlight reel.
"I got to play with him at the AFL Academy and to be around such talented players is obviously a privilege."
The football industry has been raving about Tongala's Reid for 12 months and he is almost certain to be the No. 1 selection in the AFL Draft on Monday night.
O'Sullivan was regarded as a first-round prospect before last season started, but some now rate him as the top key defender, even ahead of top-five contender Daniel Curtin.
That stint playing on Reid at the AFL National Championships certainly helped but, among a number of attributes, it was his tactical nous in knowing when to stay on his man or peel off to help a team-mate which particularly impressed.
"Playing key lock-down defender probably comes more naturally to me, this year with Allies' coach Mark McVeigh (former Essendon player) and 'Browny' (Murray Bushrangers' coach Mark Brown) they gave me the confidence, not to risk-take, but take the opportunity to experience that peel off-intercept role," he praised.
"It's trial and error, the more you do it, the more comfortable you get."
The 18-year-old won the Allies' MVP at the nationals, averaging 18 disposals and a competition-high eight marks, as they claimed their inaugural title.
He boasts terrific hands, in the air and at ground level, and can play inside either arc or through the midfield.
O'Sullivan, who's 198cms, has also added six kilograms this year, undertaking two personal training sessions a week during mornings, and is now 93kgs.
"He showed potential last year as a 17-year-old, but they were more moments than consolidated parts of great form," AFL Draft guru Kevin Sheehan suggested.
"But particularly with the Allies' games, he made few mistakes, kicked the ball well and he's such an athlete at that height, they're hard to find."
When his name is read out on Monday night, most likely in the top 10, it will be a surreal moment for the teen who started the year dreaming of the NBA and will finish it living the AFL dream.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.