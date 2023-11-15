Five hurt in two-car smash outside hotel

Five people were injured in a two-car crash in Albury's CBD on Wednesday night.
Paramedics were called to the scene on Smollett Street outside Brady's Railway Hotel at 6.30pm.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the crash occurred at the intersection of Smollett and Macauley streets.
"Paramedics assessed five people on the scene, they were treated for minor injuries," the spokesman said.
"There were four people in one car and one in the other."
The spokesman said no one was taken to hospital.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.