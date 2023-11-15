The Border Mail
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Hume Freeway, Rutherglen bypass support axed by federal government

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated November 16 2023 - 11:03am, first published 10:57am
A car crash at the McKoy Street freeway intersection before an extended island was placed in the median strip and the speed cut back.
A car crash at the McKoy Street freeway intersection before an extended island was placed in the median strip and the speed cut back.

A LONG-awaited upgrade to the McKoy Street-Hume Freeway intersection on the western fringe of Wodonga has been abandoned by the federal Labor government.

