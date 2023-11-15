A LONG-awaited upgrade to the McKoy Street-Hume Freeway intersection on the western fringe of Wodonga has been abandoned by the federal Labor government.
It is one of 12 projects in Victoria that have been terminated by Regional Development Minister Catherine King following the results of a review into projects commissioned by the previous Coalition government.
In addition to the freeway work, the Commonwealth has ceased any funding for a Rutherglen heavy vehicle bypass route.
There had been $168 million allocated by the Morrison government from 2019 to fix the McKoy Street site, which has been the site of a number of crashes and is subject to an 80km/h speed limit on what was previously a 110km/h stretch.
The Victorian government through its agency Major Road Projects Victoria had undertaken planning work on fixes for the intersection, including flyovers.
"That's a project where Victoria completed the business case and it was determined that there's a significant additional cost required above the Commonwealth's commitment of $168 million," Mr Bradley said.
"It's around an additional $190 million, in additional funding, that will be required to complete that project."
