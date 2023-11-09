A FINAL decision on whether the federal Labor government will stick with funding for an upgrade to the McKoy Street-Hume Freeway intersection is still unclear.
Despite the Federal Infrastructure and Transport Minister Catherine King having announced in May a 90-day review of projects, supported by the previous Coalition government, there is no date for an announcement of an outcome.
A government spokeswoman confirmed Ms King had the results of the review which covers $168 million allocated to the freeway intersection which is subject to 80km/h speed limits due to safety concerns.
"The review is a lengthy report, which highlights how badly the Liberals and Nationals managed the infrastructure investment program during their wasted decade," the spokeswoman said..
"Under the Liberals and Nationals, the number of projects in the Infrastructure Investment Program blew out from nearly 150 to 800.
"There is an estimated $33 billion in known cost pressures across all projects in the program and there is a high risk that figure could increase.
"Because of the mess the Coalition left, the government cannot afford to meet identified cost pressures or add new projects in the next ten years without significant changes.
"The minister has considered the report in detail, and a government response to the recommendations will be announced in due course.
"She is consulting closely with her state and territory counterparts, and federal colleagues to determine how to proceed in a way that best serves the interests of the Australian public and doesn't contribute to inflation and cost of living pressures."
Given the Victorian government, which oversees maintenance of the Hume Freeway, has indicated it believes another $190 million is needed to upgrade the McKoy Street intersection it is facing an uphill fight to retain its federal allocation.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.