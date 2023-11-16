Corowa-Rutherglen's return is scheduled for a bumper home Easter Saturday clash against Albury.
The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League released its draft draw to the 10 clubs at its presidents and delegates meeting on Wednesday night.
However, it must be stressed that it's only a draft schedule, with the league now awaiting feedback from clubs.
It's expected the final draw will be released either late this month or early December.
Regardless of any potential alterations, the league will start over the Easter weekend.
And if there's no changes, it will be a cracking start to 2024.
Corowa-Rutherglen will officially end its time in recess after a player shortage and flooding of the clubrooms forced the club out of the 2023 competition.
The Roos are scheduled to host grand finalists Albury on March 30.
When the pair met at Corowa on Easter Saturday in 2022, a heaving crowd of around 2500 watched the visitors win a two-point thriller.
There's enormous interest and goodwill surrounding the Roos' reset.
Meanwhile, the Good Friday clash between Wangaratta and Wangaratta Rovers will continue, pending final approval.
Underdogs Rovers stormed home from 20 points down early in the final quarter to edge out the Pies last April, landing the match-winner with only 20 seconds left.
Around 3000 people guaranteed it was one of the league's biggest regular season crowds since the famous Barry Hall-Brendan Fevola clash when Hall's Rovers hosted Yarrawonga in front of around 6000 in 2012.
Last season's inaugural Easter local derby was a crackerjack, but the talent of the recruits over this off-season would indicate the return clash will be even better on March 29.
Elsewhere, Wodonga Raiders will host Lavington on Good Friday, while on Easter Sunday, Myrtleford is home to North Albury and premiers Yarrawonga will host fellow top five outfit Wodonga at Lonsdale Recreation Reserve, Mulwala.
Easter is a week earlier next year than 2023.
