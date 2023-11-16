Knife-wielding man flees into night after service station hold-up

Police say a knife was used in an armed robbery at a Wodonga service station on Wednesday night.
Police said it is understood a man entered the service station on Elgin Boulevard about 7.40pm on November 15.
Officers were told the man produced a knife before making demands for cash.
The man was last seen fleeing the scene on foot.
No one was harmed during the incident and the investigation remains ongoing.
The male is described as Caucasian in appearance and was carrying a green bag.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
