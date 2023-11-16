The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Taylor Morey appointed as A-grade coach of Wodonga Saints for 2024

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
November 16 2023 - 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Morey will coach Wodonga Saints' A-grade side for the 2024 season.
Taylor Morey will coach Wodonga Saints' A-grade side for the 2024 season.

Taylor Morey is ready to make her A-grade coaching debut at the helm of Wodonga Saints next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.