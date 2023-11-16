We live in a changing landscape when it comes to energy generation and storage.
Whether you believe in the merits of renewable energy or are an advocate of the more traditional methods of generation and storage is almost beside the point.
It's a fact that the world is moving towards renewable energy and it's a fact, that at the moment, if we relied solely on renewable energy to power our country, we'd be spending a lot of time in the dark.
That's where battery storage comes in.
Combining batteries with renewable energy generation allows energy to be stored during periods of low demand and dispatched at times of peak demand.
So, in theory, Mint Renewables' proposed lithium battery storage site at Dederang could help ensure the stability of Victoria's network as Australia shifts its focus towards renewable energy.
But, that said, the questions raised by Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy ahead of Thursday night's community meeting are entirely valid.
Mr McCurdy said Mint Renewables wasn't prepared for community consultation until January.
This doesn't pass the sniff test.
If the company wants buy-in from the community, it must get on the front foot and be transparent about what its plans entail.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.