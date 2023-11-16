Burger franchise Carls Jr will mark the opening of its maiden Border store by offering free food for a year to its first customers.
The first 50 people served at its grand opening on Melbourne Road in Wodonga on Wednesday, November 22, will win free burgers for a year.
Carls Jr has run similar promotions at other stores across Australia and revealed people had camped out up to 24 hours beforehand to ensure they were within the first 50.
Information about the event on the Carls Jr website states participants must be over 18 years of age or accompanied by a guardian for the duration of the line, while police have been advised about the event and will patrol the area throughout the night.
On-site security will randomly check participants' presence to ensure they comply with the rules and are present throughout the night and morning.
Leaving the site and line for prolonged periods during the event will result in automatic disqualification.
A ribbon cutting for the new store will take place from 8.30am, with Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren invited, before the first 50 eat free for a year customers will be served from 9am.
Those successful will receive a booklet of 52 vouchers for one free menu item per week.
The restaurant will open to the public at 10am.
Carls Jr's Australian franchisee managing director Andrew Firn said he was excited for the launch.
"We are especially excited to provide Carl's Jr's famous burgers, shakes, chicken and fries to the people of Wodonga, not only to continue to feed the burger masses but also to support the local community through employment and engagement programs," he said.
General manager Domit Makhoul said the store will employ between 60 and 80 staff.
"For many of our team, this will be their first job," he said.
Since opening its first Australian store at Bateau Bay on the NSW Central Coast in 2016, Carls Jr has 44 restaurants across Victoria, NSW, Queensland and South Australia.
