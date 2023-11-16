The Border Mail
Free food for a year for inaugural customers at Wodonga's Carls Jr store

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
November 16 2023 - 11:51am
Carls Jr restaurant manager Liam Goodacre is helping to prepare for the opening of the new Wodonga store, which will see the first 50 customers win free burgers for a year. Picture by Mark Jesser
Burger franchise Carls Jr will mark the opening of its maiden Border store by offering free food for a year to its first customers.

