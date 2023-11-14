The long-time home of a central Wodonga furniture store will soon become a clothing superstore.
Rivers Mega Outlet has secured the lease of the former McPhail's Furniture shop on Watson Street where it will encompass four different retailers, including Rivers, Millers, Rockmans and Katies.
The Rivers and Millers stores at Wodonga Plaza have been closed as a result of the move.
It is expected to be open for business by early December.
Leasing agent Scott Mann, of AW Commercial, was thrilled to have a well known brand such as Rivers fill a central vacancy.
"It's a great brand to have in the CBD with 1500 square metres under roof," he said.
"It's been vacant for a while, but it's a new five-year lease with options.
"There's always interest, but it's a big ticket item when you've got 1500 square metres and in excess of $200,000 a year in rent.
"There's limited occupiers for that kind of space, but it's ideal for a Rivers Mega Outlet."
Rivers falls under the company Mosaic Brands, which also owns Millers, Rockmans, Noni B, Katies, Autograph, W. Lane, Crossroads and Beme.
