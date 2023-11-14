Born Nicholas Caruana, Bomba has been a blazing creative spark in Australian music for decades: the drummer and percussionist in the John Butler Trio on classic albums Sunrise Over Sea, April Uprising and Flesh & Blood; the driving force behind Melbourne Ska Orchestra, the 10-piece brass collective that grew from a one-off gig in Melbourne to play stages from Bluesfest to Glastonbury and win ARIAs for best world music album in 2016 and 2019.

