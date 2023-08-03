DEAN Haitani is on a mission.
The Border singer-songwriter wants to bring more homegrown music to majestic venues throughout the Riverina and North East.
Having launched a new festival Mitta River Sounds in partnership with the Mitta Pub owners in February, Haitani is branching out with King River Sounds in September.
The festival will showcase North East artists, including Wangaratta raised performer Dallas Frasca as the headline act.
Haitani said he was passionate about homegrown artists and wanted to create more opportunities for them to perform on their own turf.
"Mitta River Sounds was our first event and drew a great crowd in the summer," he said.
"We need a warmer venue for the spring festival and King River Brewing offers that.
"Nathan and Brianna Munt run a great business in a beautiful part of the King Valley.
"We need to provide more platforms for our homegrown artists to perform in and this works well."
Mitta River Sounds will present Dallas Frasca, Sal Kimber, Dean Haitani Band, Marisa Quigley, Iva Mahoni, Texas Crude and Lucey among others.
Dallas Frasca sits somewhere between blues riffed The Black Keys, and the incredible full-throated wail of Janis Joplin.
Showing no signs of stopping, Frasca has just celebrated 15 years and has clocked over 1000 shows and nine international tours.
Frasca even fronted legendary Aussie rock band Midnight Oil in support of Amnesty International.
Rolling Stone described her as: "Sounds like Janis Joplin and Angus Young had a baby and baptised it in Bourbon."
Endorsed by Guns n' Roses icon Slash, who commended Frasca's "great vocals, riffs and grooves", she has converted listeners to fans on home soil and internationally with her band's contagious brand of blues, heavy soul and rock.
Her controversial film clip for the single, You Are Beautiful, went viral and gained over 250,000 views also appearing in the film, Embrace.
Like the Mitta event, King River Festival will be a family-focused festival.
There will be lawn games, kids' crafts, face-painting and In The Groove will run a free drumming workshop throughout the day.
There will be a return bus from both Albury-Wodonga and Wangaratta for $25 (limited seats) and a local shuttle to run people back to camping and accommodation.
Award-winning beer and food will be on offer throughout the festival.
Haitani said there were plenty more festivals in the pipeline in future.
"We're looking at different genres of music for different parts of the Border and North East," he said.
"Watch this space."
The Mitta festival's headline act was Bustamento.
Fronted by ARIA Award winning Nicky Bomba (former John Butler Trio drummer), Bustamento is a tropical shaking six-piece that pays homage to the upbeat rhythms of the Caribbean, covering the Calypso, mento, early reggae and ska styles.
King River Sounds runs Saturday, September 9, from noon to 10pm.
For tickets visit events.humanitix.com/king-river-sounds.
