The developer behind a major housing estate planned for Bright has assured the community appropriate measures have been taken to limit bushfire risk around new houses.
Melbourne-based developer Deague Group said bushfire risk was a key aspect of planning and management for the Bright Valley project and that it had put the right measures in place.
It confirmed it had obtained a bushfire development report to assess the bushfire risk and outline mitigation measures.
"This document has been approved by Country Fire Authority, confirming that the mitigation measures are appropriate," a Deague Group spokesperson said.
A development plan was approved by Alpine Shire Council in 2022 that would see between 283 and 386 homes built over five to six years.
However, a group of Bright residents said there had been insufficient consideration of bushfire risk in the planning and how a larger volume of people could evacuate if a catastrophic blaze swept through.
Bright Gateway Protection Group has flagged a host of concerns throughout 2023, including the potential removal of elm trees upon the entrance to the town, and, if appropriate soil testing had been undertaken on the land once used for tobacco farming, while questions have also been raised about whether Alpine Council had plans in place to receive an infrastructure contribution from the developer.
Deague Group confirmed it had received soil test reports from 1996, 2021 and 2023.
"The soil test results from 2021 indicate that concentrations of pesticides in soils are below the national derived health-based guidelines for residential land use," a spokesperson said.
"Recently (May 2023) EHS Support conducted a groundwater assessment report and pesticides were not detected in any groundwater sample.
"Although there is no obligation for Deague Group to make contributions via a developer contributions plan nor a community infrastructure level under the DPO (development plan overlay), the Deague Group is prepared to offer a significant contribution to a shovel-ready community building project.
"We would like to see a community needs assessment prepared that anticipates specific community projects. Deague Group is in discussions with the Alpine Shire on formalising an agreement for a voluntary community infrastructure levy."
In an email to Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy, group president Leanne Boyd asked Mr McCurdy to raise the concerns with Victorian Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny.
Ms Boyd made reference to the 1982 Bright plantation blaze that caused $1.2 million in damage to pine plantations and burnt more than 350 hectares across three days as an example of how fire can engulf the town.
"We are still very concerned about the planning issues and potential loss of our significant trees at the entrance to Bright," Ms Boyd wrote.
"We are requesting as a community group that you might bring this up at question time or an appropriate time now that parliament is sitting.
"We believe as an elected representative of our area this would be most helpful and most appreciated by many of the community of Bright."
The request was acknowledged by Mr McCurdy's office.
"Mr McCurdy's office confirmed they had received the email and that it would be raised with the relevant minister," a statement read.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.