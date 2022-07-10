ALPINE Shire Council has approved a development plan for land at the edge of the Bright township.
The Great Alpine Road site, which forms part of the Bright Western Gateway Development on the outskirts of Bright, was rezoned from a farming zone to general residential seven years ago.
The land was bought by Melbourne developers the Deague family in February.
The development plan for the 41 hectare site was considered for approval by councillors based on planning considerations put in place in 2015.
Alpine Shire mayor Sarah Nicholas said council approved the plan.
"We want to be clear that the approval of a development plan is different to approving a plan of subdivision - we're still a fair way off from that level of detail," Cr Nicholas said.
"There is plenty of work to be done by the developer and council's planning department to ensure that the final project meets the requirements of the Alpine Planning Scheme and satisfies key stakeholders.
"This is a step towards providing more houses, thus easing the housing pressures we are seeing play out across the Alpine Shire and more broadly around the country, but it is by no means the final step."
The plan provides a concept for the site. Detailed design will still be required for areas such as drainage, roadways and landscaping, which will be determined at the planning permit stage.
Cr Nicholas said the development would provide an opportunity for community members and future residents to secure a property in Bright in a struggling market.
