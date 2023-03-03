The Border Mail
Big push to save Bright's poplar trees with 4000 petition signatures

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
March 4 2023 - 3:30am
The proposed removal of poplar trees at the entrance to Bright has drawn significant opposition from the community. Picture by Ash Smith

Community opposition to the removal of trees at the entrance to Bright is gaining momentum with more than 4000 signatures on a petition.

