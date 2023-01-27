A NEW music festival is coming to the High Country this summer.
Mitta River Sounds will bring up to a dozen North East and Riverina musicians to the Mitta Pub on Saturday, February 25.
The festival is the brainchild of Border musician Dean Haitani and his wife Gina as well as the Mitta Pub's Chris O'Connor and Heather Smith.
Haitani said he hoped the festival would be the first of many, running twice a year in the summer and spring.
He said he wanted to showcase local music at a majestic location.
"The musicians will perform outside the pub with the river in the background," he said.
"I've been playing at the Mitta Pub for eight to 10 years and it's a great spot.
"We want people to enjoy the music and the outlook.
"It will be focused on families and won't run overly late."
The festival's headline act will be Bustamento.
Fronted by ARIA Award winning Nicky Bomba (former John Butler Trio drummer), Bustamento is a tropical shaking six-piece that pays homage to the upbeat rhythms of the Caribbean, covering the Calypso, mento, early reggae and ska styles.
Among other acts will be Dean Haitani Band, Quigley and Co, Darren Colston, Iva Mahoni, Patrick Thurtell, Texas Crude and more.
Haitani said the family-friendly event supporting homegrown talent would offer diverse genres.
"We've really tried to mix it up," Haitani said.
"There's soul, blues, reggae, Americana."
Tickets are now on sale but capacity will be limited.
Car enthusiasts will display their cars at Mitta Pub from 9.30am on the day of the festival.
Camping and accommodation will be available at Mitta.
A local bus is also available to Mitta accommodation.
Return bus transport will be available with tickets but places are limited.
Festival patrons can book at the Mitta Pub for their meals.
Mitta River Sounds will run at Mitta Pub on Saturday, February 25, from noon until 11pm.
