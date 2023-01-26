A Border-based charity has spent this week upskilling its staff to better deal with the complexities of the youth it assists.
Boys to the Bush invited all of its employees to a two-day training program in Albury with the aim to improve the quality of service it delivers to at-risk young men in the community.
Albury deputy mayor Steve Bowen, a regular supporter of Boys to the Bush, staged a seminar for more than 50 staff at the SS and A Club on Tuesday.
Boys to the Bush chief executive Adam DeMamiel said the training also brought together staff to debrief, share stories of success and help to learn from each other's experiences.
"Boys to the Bush employs good people first and foremost," he said.
"Most people want to help these kids become better versions of themselves, but they simply do not know how. Boys to the Bush is proving to be the conduit.
"Boys to the Bush engages with kids that are often disconnected from most things in life. They surround them with good people and give them multiple opportunities to succeed.
"They use this rapport to then introduce the youth to all the amazing people and services each community has within.
"Boys to the Bush gives an opportunity for everyone in and around the communities they are established in to be a part of the solution."
Boys to the Bush is set to continue its growth in 2023 with Shepparton, Dubbo and Wellington coming on board.
"We're proud of our growth and success, but nothing makes us more proud than the successes we witness the kids have," Mr DeMamiel said.
"It's not just the major successes of kids gaining employment, reconnecting with family, education or support services, not returning to juvenile justice or literally saving a life. Boys to the Bush is super proud of the kids learning to brush their teeth, becoming competent in cooking, learning to change oil and water or engaging in a simple conversation.
"These small wins are big wins."
Mr DeMamiel said much of the success of Boys to the Bush was put down to "community buy-in" and the aim was to engage with 130,000 youth by 2030.
Boys to the Bush took out the 2022 Business NSW award for Most Outstanding Community Organisation.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
