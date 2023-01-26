Police have urged motorists travelling through the Albury region to drive safely over coming days, with a high-visibility Australia Day road safety operation under way until Sunday.
Double demerit points are in place for speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt, and motorcycle helmet offences.
The operation began on Wednesday and will conclude Sunday at 11.59pm.
Transport NSW's Peter Dunphy said it was essential motorists don't become complacent.
"Keeping safe on the roads is everyone's responsibility," Mr Dunphy said.
"The road toll currently stands at 13, which is seven less than for the same time last year.
"Pease make sure you're well rested before you set off, stick to the speed limit and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination, put the phone away and never ever drive if you're affected by drugs or alcohol."
IN OTHER NEWS:
With Australia Day falling on a Thursday, police expect a lot of people will be on the roads.
Traffic and highway patrol commander, Trent King wanted to remind people of the dire consequences if people did do the wrong thing behind the wheel.
"While police will be doing everything in their power to work with the community to keep our roads safe, we also want to advise motorists that everyone has a role to play," Mr King said.
"Inside each and every vehicle you pass on the road is a loved one: a mate, a mother, a father, child or a sibling - and we can all take steps to keep them out of harm's way.
"Motorists should also remember that school zones are back in force from Friday 27 January, and it is especially important to slow down and take care in school zones at school times - even if you cannot see children near the road."
