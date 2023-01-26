The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury residents warned double demerit points are in place until Sunday

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated January 26 2023 - 11:54am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorists are being warned to drive safely or theyll pay a heavy price.

Police have urged motorists travelling through the Albury region to drive safely over coming days, with a high-visibility Australia Day road safety operation under way until Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.