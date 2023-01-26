An outlaw motorcycle gang event due to start in Wodonga on Saturday has drawn the attention of police.
Victoria Police said the force "is aware members of the Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang will be taking part in their national run from 27 to 28 January".
"The run is expected to commence in Wodonga on Saturday and travel to Cranbourne," police said in a social media statement.
"There will be an increased police presence in the relevant areas over the weekend."
Echo and VIPER Taskforces will join local police and specialist units "to ensure the safety of all road users".
"Police will be monitoring riders both in Victoria and interstate as they travel to Wodonga in the lead-up to the run and will take immediate action where any criminal, road safety or public order offences are identified," police said.
"Victoria Police will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies as part of a national approach to OMCG enforcement."
Anyone with information about OMCG activity has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppers.com.au.
