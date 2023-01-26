The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang due to start national run in Wodonga

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated January 27 2023 - 7:50am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Police have released a statement ahead of this weekend's Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang national run. Picture by Victoria Police

An outlaw motorcycle gang event due to start in Wodonga on Saturday has drawn the attention of police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.