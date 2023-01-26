Councils across the Border and North East recognised efforts of outstanding members of their communities at Australia Day awards ceremonies.
Rutherglen's Laurie Thatcher was named Indigo Shire's Citizen of the Year as service clubs hosted events at seven different locations.
He has represented the town for more than 40 years through committees of management, sporting and charitable endeavours.
"Volunteering is great for making contacts in the local community, especially post-COVID. You can come together and talk, laugh and connect."
"I've loved being able to distribute funds to school kids so they get to enjoy an end of year celebration or sending money overseas where it can help communities in need."
The Young Citizen of the Year was awarded to 17-year-old Henry Rotherham, from Yackandandah, and Rutherglen's Joseph Brooks, 18.
"I find mentoring really worthwhile, and it is rewarding to see people progress. I feel I have had all these amazing experiences in my life and want to be able to give that to others," Henry said.
Joseph said: "The aim of finishing high school for me was to leave a legacy, a positive impact, with teachers and younger kids."
Mulwala hosted Federation Council's Australia Day celebrations with Oakland's Leeanne Dalitz named Citizen of the Year.
Ms Dalitz has been dubbed Oaklands' "go-to person" after 30 years of service to schools, sporting clubs and community groups, as well as organising many events.
Savernake's Chantelle Gorman received the Young Citizen of the Year award.
She has held roles on various committees including the Savernake School of Arts Hall, Savernake Fire Brigade and Oaklands Harvest Ball.
Urana Progress Society was the Community Group of the Year.
Volunteers of the group help to manage the Urana Courthouse Museum, care for birds and maintain the Urana bird aviary, host annual events and workshops and assist people to research their family history.
Meanwhile, Thoona's Barrie Irvine was crowned Benalla's Citizen of the Year.
The CFA member of more than 50 years has also had 12 years involvement with Benalla SES and is on the committee of the National Service Association for Benalla and Wangaratta.
Mr Irvine has been a key organiser of Thoona's annual Anzac Day ceremony.
Erin Jenkins was recognised as Young Citizen of the Year, FCJ College won Event of the Year for its Let's Find Our Voice community concert, while Community Group of the Year was won by Live4Life Crew for its work around youth mental health and suicide prevention.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
