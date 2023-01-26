The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Indigo, Federation and Benalla councils celebrate outstanding citizens with awards on Australia Day

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
January 27 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rutherglen's Laurie Thatcher is Indigo Shire's Citizen of the Year for 2023. Mr Thatcher has enjoyed serving the town for more than 40 years on various committees and through sporting and charity groups. Picture supplied

Councils across the Border and North East recognised efforts of outstanding members of their communities at Australia Day awards ceremonies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.