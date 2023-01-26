The Border Mail
Craig Ednie returns to Yarrawonga as an assistant coach under Steve Johnson

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated January 26 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 2:00pm
Craig Ednie will be an assistant coach under Steve Johnson this year.

Yarrawonga has appointed favourite son Craig Ednie as assistant coach.

