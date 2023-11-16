A BORN entertainer Lawrie Sheridan had the audience in the palm of his hand long before they even knew they were under his spell.
A singer, songwriter, stockman and poet, he had a wacky way with words.
He could hypnotise a country hall-full of people with a mesmerising tale, told with a tantalising twist.
Long-time Border-based mate Peter Klein, himself an author, poet and musician, recalled the first time he watched Sheridan work his magic around the campfire at the Nariel Creek Folk Festival in the 1980s.
He said Celtic melodies - strung together with fiddles and squeezeboxes - rose above the smoke on a seemingly endless loop.
These sessions could go all night.
"The first time I noticed Lawrie, I watched how he'd find the exact moment to cut through and then he'd tell a yarn," Klein said.
"He had more front than Myer; he'd know how to find just the right moment and he'd be straight into his yarns, which were always quirky.
"He was an incredibly entertaining character who knew instinctively how to make people laugh with his poems and his banjo."
Soon after at a fundraiser at St Patrick's Hall in Albury, Klein again saw Sheridan weave his magic on the audience.
His guitar was slightly out of tune and his voice was off key but he had the entire audience eating out of his hand.
He had them singing in rounds, nearly non-stop.
"At the end he said: 'I'm outta here'. He walked off and the round kept going!" Klein said.
"He was an inspiration.
"He taught me that if you're going to be an entertainer, it's more about your presentation than being pedantic about the notes! He was a genius at improvisation."
Sheridan died at his West Wodonga home on Monday, November 6. He was 73.
Gypsy-Rose and Sheridan had been working on a duo act in the Upper Murray when the untimely stroke happened.
Despite only a short partnership, Gypsy-Rose wholeheartedly became Sheridan's full-time carer.
She took him along to her gigs and made sure he could pursue his passions.
They wed at Mulwala in 2010 in a touching service in which Klein read out his mate's vows.
"Lawrie had some bad luck but he had love and a great environment and he had purpose," Klein said.
"He had the Carlton Football Club, he was a cricket fan and he loved music and art."
Sheridan never missed a Carlton match - men's and women's Aussie Rules alike - and was likely their No.1 fan.
Friends believed it was "Lawrie's luck" the Blues had a dream run this season.
Former Carlton defender Peter Dean visited Sheridan and Gypsy-Rose in their West Wodonga home just weeks ago to watch old premiership matches.
"Gypsy said it was the best night they'd had at home in years!" Klein said.
Famous for his black beer and the trophies he made for the Man From Snowy River Festival, Sheridan had a love for the High Country as wide as the horizon.
He is survived by his wife Gypsy-Rose, children Rachael, Jason, Natan, Lowana and Carina and 18 grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A service to honour Sheridan's life will be held Conway Funeral Home Wodonga on Friday, November 17, at 10am.
