The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Annual report for Albury Wodonga Health tabled in parliament

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
November 17 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Now retired Albury Wodonga Health chairman Matt Burke with then premiers Dominic Perrottet and Daniel Andrews at the announcement of an upgraded Albury hospital.
Now retired Albury Wodonga Health chairman Matt Burke with then premiers Dominic Perrottet and Daniel Andrews at the announcement of an upgraded Albury hospital.

Albury Wodonga Health's new annual report shows the service had a $206,000 shortfall in the last financial year with a huge increase in spending with employment agencies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.