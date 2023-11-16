Determining whether there are sentencing options other than jail has led to a magistrate ordering a report on a banned, masked Lavington motorist who keeps getting behind the wheel.
Craig Thomas Broekman will not find out whether he has avoided custody until his matters go back before Albury Local Court early next year.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin, on accepting Broekman's guilty plea to a charge of a second offence of driving while disqualified, highlighted the 37-year-old's traffic record.
Ms McLaughlin said to defence lawyer Piers Blomfield how it was Broekman's eighth incident of either driving while disqualified or unlicensed driving.
Further, it was his third driving while disqualified offence since January this year, she said.
The court was told how Broekman was seen driving a white Holden Commodore north on Dick Road, Lavington, on November 1 about 11.15am.
Police on patrol passed the car and noticed the driver was wearing a black mask.
They immediately reckoned he was trying to hid his identity "and attempted to catch up with the accused".
By this stage Broekman, who also has form for dealing in methamphetamine, had turned on to Wagga Road.
Broekman then moved lanes so he could turn right on to McDonald Road before failing to give way to an oncoming vehicle.
Police stopped his car west of the Griffith Road roundabout.
"The accused jumped out of the vehicle and immediately admitted his licence was not current and he should not have been driving."
Police were already aware he was disqualified from driving, and checks revealed he should have stuck to getting lifts or riding a bike until March 3.
"He stated that he was driving to help out his daughter, who had just had a baby."
Broekman will be sentenced on January 15.
