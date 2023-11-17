The Border Mail
Wodonga customers experience second power outage within a week

Janet Howie
Janet Howie
Updated November 17 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 11:43am
The power outage on Friday, November 17, was the second in less than a week for some Wodonga residents.
A power outage that affected more than 4400 Wodonga customers on Friday morning, November 17, is related to another incident earlier in the week.

