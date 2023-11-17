A power outage that affected more than 4400 Wodonga customers on Friday morning, November 17, is related to another incident earlier in the week.
AusNet spokesperson Karen Winsbury said the outage connected to an underground cable that was first reported on Monday evening, November 13, had been restored.
"But at about 9.50am this morning the line tripped," she said on Friday.
"It's actually related to the same fault that was a couple of days ago.
"Crews are currently investigating why."
Power was due to be restored to most of the 4487 customers affected by about 11.30am.
"We apologise for the inconvenience," Ms Winsbury said.
Schools including Catholic College Wodonga, Wodonga South Primary School and Wodonga Middle Years College Huon campus posted on social media that their phone lines were affected by the outage.
The Birallee Tavern also closed until power was restored.
By noon on Friday, 110 customers remained without power.
