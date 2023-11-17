The Border Mail
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Glenroy Public School teams up with Carevan Foundation in oral care recycling program

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated November 17 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenroy Public School captains Mila Brown, 12, and Jayden King, 11, are among the year 5 and 6 students involved with the Colgate TerraCycle oral care recycling program at the school, in partnership with the Carevan team. Picture by Mark Jesser
Glenroy Public School captains Mila Brown, 12, and Jayden King, 11, are among the year 5 and 6 students involved with the Colgate TerraCycle oral care recycling program at the school, in partnership with the Carevan team. Picture by Mark Jesser

A group of Border students have been expanding their dental health knowledge through a program focused on recycling products used to clean their teeth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help