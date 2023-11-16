The Border Mail
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Driver frustration an unreported factor in road crashes

By Letters to the Editor
November 17 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The majority of regional roads are past their use-by date and need a major overhaul, not a patch up job which has become the norm these days, a reader says. Picture by Mark Jesser
The majority of regional roads are past their use-by date and need a major overhaul, not a patch up job which has become the norm these days, a reader says. Picture by Mark Jesser

Driver frustration a crash factor

We hear about speed, drugs and alcohol as the major cause of accidents but one that seems to go unreported is driver frustration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.