The Border Mail
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Thurgoona home only one of seven listed properties to sell at auction

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated November 16 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This three-bedroom Thurgoona home on O'Keefe Street was the only one of seven listings to sell at auction on Thursday, November 16. Picture supplied
This three-bedroom Thurgoona home on O'Keefe Street was the only one of seven listings to sell at auction on Thursday, November 16. Picture supplied

A three-bedroom Thurgoona home has made more than $50,000 in two years after selling at auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.