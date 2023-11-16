A three-bedroom Thurgoona home has made more than $50,000 in two years after selling at auction.
The property on O'Keefe Street attracted strong interest before it sold under the hammer for $580,000 on Thursday, November 16.
An opening offer of $550,000 was taken for the home, set on almost 500 square metres of land, before a second party joined the bidding at $560,000.
Another rise of $10,000 was taken by Ray White Albury North auctioneer Alex Pattaro, before dropping back to $5000 increments.
The property went on the market at $580,000, which ultimately proved to be the winning bid.
It sold in October 2021 for $527,000.
Mr Pattaro said the home was located in a quiet court next to Trinity Anglican College and was a short drive from Charles Sturt University and Thurgoona Plaza.
"It's an easy, low maintenance home," he said.
The agency attempted to sell a further six properties, but all were passed in for post-auction negotiations.
Three further listings in Thurgoona, a three-bedroom Hickory Street home, five-bedroom property on Eberle Close and a four-bedroom house on Potoroo Avenue passed in for $475,000, $710,000 and $790,000, respectively.
A first-up offer on a four-bedroom place on Jackling Drive in Lavington, built on 875 square metres of land, came in at $445,000, before it was passed in after a vendor bid of $480,000.
Two East Albury properties, including a renovated house on Amatex Street and a three-bedroom Schubach Street unit also failed to sell at auction, but are expected to be snapped up quickly after reaching $750,000 and $330,000, respectively.
