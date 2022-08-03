A special tooth fairy kit with toothbrushes and toothpaste has given Wodonga youngsters an introduction to the benefits of good oral hygiene.
The kits, which also included other dental products, were the highlight for pupils at a special event at Wodonga West Children's Centre this week.
It was part of Dental Health Week and organised by the Carevan Foundation's Sun Smiles program, which aimed to give children free screenings and educate them on the importance of oral health.
Since the program began in Wodonga 10 years ago, it has expanded across the country.
Founders John Brabant and Cathryn Carboon wanted the event, which was held earlier this week, to inspire students to brush their teeth regularly.
Mrs Carboon also recently published a children's picture book, Who is the Tooth Fairy's Best Friend?
Dr Brabant said it was about teaching children the importance of good oral hygiene.
"We can change the dental health of a generation of children from lower socio-economic environments and give them a better chance in life to break out of the cycle of poverty," he said.
Dental health was increasingly in the spotlight, and Mrs Carboon hoped the children now understood its importance.
"We have treated thousands of children with our oral health program, dental screening and follow-up care for them, too, in rural and remote areas," she said.
Wodonga West Children's Centre principal Jocelyn Owen said the message behind the visit was clear.
"It was exciting having John and Cathryn come to our school," she said.
"I'm sure all the students will go home and try out their new toothbrushes and hopefully brush their teeth very well before bed."
