The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Carevan Foundation's Sun Smiles helps youngsters brush up on oral health

SE
By Sophie Else
August 3 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG SMILES: Cathryn Carboon and Dr John Brabant help students Joseph Grealy, 10, Willow Barber, 10, brush up on their oral hygiene. Picture: MARK JESSER

A special tooth fairy kit with toothbrushes and toothpaste has given Wodonga youngsters an introduction to the benefits of good oral hygiene.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.