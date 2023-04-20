The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wahgunyah mourn passing of sporting icon John Voss at age 94

JC
By John Conroy
Updated April 20 2023 - 10:17pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Voss at home after receiving the Order of Australia Medal in 2013. Picture by Ben Eyles
John Voss at home after receiving the Order of Australia Medal in 2013. Picture by Ben Eyles

WAHGUNYAH will mourn their best ever, their 'Bradman' at a service at the club on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.