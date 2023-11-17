The Border Mail
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Sisters Tegan Vogel and Tayla Lloyd to co-coach Jindera in 2024

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
November 17 2023 - 1:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sisters Tayla Lloyd and Tegan Vogel.
Sisters Tayla Lloyd and Tegan Vogel.

Jindera will have a sister duo at the helm next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.