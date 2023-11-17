Jindera will have a sister duo at the helm next season.
Bulldogs' back-to-back best and fairest winner Tayla Lloyd has teamed up with older sibling Tegan Vogel as the club's A-grade co-coaches, in what is set to be Vogel's fifth year in the role after taking the reins just prior to 2020.
While the midcourters have played alongside each other for several seasons, it will be the first time they've officially joined forces in the leadership position.
"We're always talking netball and comparing thoughts, but this will be the first time we have coached the same team together," Vogel said.
"We will complement one another nicely as we actually see things differently on the court a lot of the time.
"We bounce off each other well and bring different things to the role."
While Vogel will continue to be a playing coach, Lloyd will lead from the sidelines as she takes a year off from on-court duties.
After battling injuries this season, the 2022 grand finalists bowed out of the Hume preliminary with a loss to Howlong.
With trials scheduled for the new year, Vogel is expecting to possess a new-look side for the Bulldogs' 2024 campaign.
"We will have a new-look team with a mixture of some of the players from the recent season and some new additions to A-grade as we rebuild," she said.
"We've spoken about our pre-season plans and look forward to getting into it when it rolls around."
