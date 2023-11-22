The Border Mail
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Moira Shire servo killer wishes he could take back random assault

By Karen Sweeney
Updated November 22 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Convicted killer Troy Maskell "wishes he could take all this back", his lawyer told a court. Picture by AAP
Convicted killer Troy Maskell "wishes he could take all this back", his lawyer told a court. Picture by AAP

John Bourke's sister struggles to comprehend that one day her brother was alive and well, and then suddenly he was locked in his own body.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.