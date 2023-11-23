Stripping it back: Councillor keeps it simple when considering club

ALBURY councillor Alice Glachan is unwilling to say whether she shares the view of fellow Liberal Party member Sussan Ley that strip club work is demeaning to women.
"I don't make any comment about that," Cr Glachan said when asked about Ms Ley's opinion.
"From my perspective as a councillor I'm focussed on the planning requirements and regulations because that's how I will need to look at the matter when it goes to council.
"I don't involve myself in any other aspects."
Cr Glachan is the only councillor that remains from 2009 when the council voted 6-2 for a strip club at the brothel in Drome Street, East Albury, which never opened.
The former mayor was among the majority who supported the proposal, saying a strip club had a legal right to exist in NSW.
Cr Glachan said she was aware of the strong sentiments stirred by the latest plan for a club to be called Emberz to face Albury's police station.
"I know there's discussions in the community about the application and I'm conscious of people's feelings," she said.
"I'm aware that many people are against the concept but I'm aware a number support the application."
Cr Glachan said she had not spoken to Ms Ley about the matter and the issue had not been discussed among councillors.
The supportive petition was set up by the proponent of the strip club Tamara Dixon and has around 700 backers, while the unfavourable petition was an offshoot of a hard copy petition collected at Olive Health Foods, a shop neighbouring the would-be strip club site.
It had attracted more than 1400 signatories as of Thursday November 23.
However, an Albury Council spokesman said the cut-off for online submissions was Wednesday November 22, after having been extended.
The change.org petition objecting to the strip club was submitted to the council on November 17 when it had 1193 backers, while the spokesman said Ms Dixon's petition had not been received.
Major reasons cited for signing the anti-strip club petition were its location and its impact on women and families.
Supporters of the venue pointed to the enterprise adding to Albury's night life and creating work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.