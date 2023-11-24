Danny delivers a nostalgic Wodonga Cup victory 28 years after his first

Accomplished jockey Danny Beasley produced a perfect ride aboard the Gary Colvin-trained Another One to notch a nostalgic victory in the $100,000 Wodonga Gold Cup, (1590m) on Friday.
Maher and Beasley combined to win Wodonga's premier race with Atlantic Comet in 1995.
Fast forward almost three decades and 24 Group One victories later after riding in Sydney and Singapore and Beasley returned to Wodonga to capture his second cup victory.
"This means a lot to me," an emotional Beasley said in his post-race interview.
"It's so surreal to think 28-years ago while I was still an apprentice I was able to win a Wodonga Cup.
"Now to be able to come back after the whole journey so to speak and win the cup again for some close friends and family that have followed me through that journey... it's pretty special.
"When I went across the line, it was a pretty comfortable win, so I was able to enjoy it a bit.
"Then to come back to scale and see everyone and their reactions, it's really nice and I like coming back to these sorts of areas and giving a bit back to the game that has given me so much.
"I just feel very proud and privileged to be able to do that."
Only seven runners faced the starter in the cup after the race was decimated by scratchings including the pre-post favourite and Annabel Neasham-trained Watadeel.
After the scratchings the three main hopes appeared to be Rhinoceros, Another One and Bianco Vilano.
The late money arrived for the Emma-Lee and David Browne-trained Rhinoceros who was backed from $2.40 into the $1.80 odds-on favourite.
Sellente and Rhinoceros set a cracking tempo in the cup with the David O'Prey runner fired up in the lead with Rhinoceros second with Another One ($3.80) stalking the pair.
Beasley made his race-winning move at the 500m when he released the brakes on Another One who cruised passed both Rhinoceros and Sellente on the home turn with the pair gasping for air.
Another One quickly found four-lengths over his rivals in the home straight and careered away to eventually win by 2.75-lengths over the Ron Stubbs trained Bianco Vilano ($5.50).
Ferlaxing ($26) ran on well late to grab third for Wangaratta trainer Dan McCarthy.
It was Colvin's first victory in the Wodonga Gold Cup but arguably should have been his second after Another One was narrowly beaten last year after being trapped four wide for most of the race.
The $55,000 winners cheque also ensured Another One's career earnings surpassed the magical $1-million mark after notching the ninth win of his outstanding 28-start career.
Colvin was left in awe of his stable star's performance who was able to atone for last year's luckless third placing which the Wagga trainer still has nightmares about.
"This is unbelievable, especially after what happened in last year's cup," Colvin said.
"It's great for Danny who started his apprenticeship here in Wodonga and won the cup previously in 1995.
"The horse has been going very well and has been running over 1200m and 1400m in the Kosciuszko and Country Championships.
"But we knew he needed to get out over a mile to show his best which he was able to do today."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.