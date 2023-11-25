16 Days of Activism shines light on 'heartbreaking, preventable tragedies'

Fifty-seven women, seven men and three children.
That was the number of Australian lives lost to family violence in 2022 at the hands of those who once professed love.
It's a graphic number that a North East group wants Border region residents to be aware of throughout the annual 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, which began on Saturday, November 25.
The centre has unveiled what it described as a powerful image capturing the stark truth of gender-based violence. The photo symbolised those lives lost in 2022, with teddy bears representing the children among them.
Centre Against Violence chief executive Jaime Chubb said it was more than statistics.
"It's mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, daughters, sons, friends, colleagues and neighbours in our community," she said.
"But it's also heartbreaking for two reasons, being the sheer number of lives lost and the preventability of each tragedy.
"Every life lost is one too many."
Ms Chubb said what was vital was the ongoing community response to the campaign, which addressed "challenging issues and works towards creating a safer community".
She said it was important for individuals to take simple steps, such as listening without judgement, embracing diversity and showing kindness.
"By speaking out against disrespectful behaviours, we can collectively contribute to preventing gender-based violence," she said.
Ms Chubb said the time for people to take action on the issue was now.
November 25 coincides with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, while December 10 is International Human Rights Day.
"What has been so amazing has been the overwhelming response of the community and our partner organisations to support us in the creation of this image," she said.
"Talking about family violence can be tough, but the support for this campaign shows our community's willingness to address these issues and make a real difference.
"We want to create a community where everyone deserves to feel safe."
The centre provides support through its family violence team, which can be contacted during business hours at the Orange Door by phoning 1800 271 157 and Safe Steps outside of business hours on 1800 015 188.
Anyone in immediate danger is urged to phone triple zero.
