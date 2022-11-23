Holding conversations about domestic violence and how people can help create solutions will be central to a "community roadshow" to visit several North East rural towns.
It is part of the Centre Against Violence's involvement in the annual 16 Days of Activism, which begin Friday.
The campaign has a particular focus on raising awareness about gender-based violence, as well as promoting "conversations about respectful relationships".
The roadshow will visit Baranduda, Devenish, Rutherglen and Whitfield.
Centre Against Violence chief executive Jaime Chubb said the 16 Days of Activism were a chance to make that connection with rural towns.
"We are excited that so many of our wonderful partners and local organisations are supporting the event and joining us to be out in our community with such an important message," she said.
"These events will include a free community morning tea with a presentation from Hume Riverina Community Legal Service and we invite everyone to come along."
Ms Chubb said the roadshow was part of what was an important time in supporting those "conversations that are difficult to have". People, she said, would be able to get the support they needed with their own challenges.
Ms Chubb said the rural communities being visited needed just as much support to services as people in large centres.
"It's really about being there and building relationships; regardless of where you live, there are services out there," she said.
"It also helps drive conversations about what is a healthy relationship, about red flags (and) when to know when something is not OK and how to go about responding to that."
Ms Chubb said it was about "changing the narrative", which currently exists around concepts of shame and stigma.
"People who come to us should feel - despite the trauma, abuse and fear - that they are finding within themselves the enormous courage to speak out," Ms Chubb said.
Community connections project co-ordinator Laura Tonking said the team was focusing on strengthening relationships within rural areas.
"Some of our rural families may be one to two hours away from larger towns where the bulk of the services are located," she said.
As part of the 16 Days of Activism initiative, there will be a vigil presented by Gateway Health on Monday.
The vigil will be to remember and honour the women and children who have lost their lives due to family violence.
The 16 Days of Activism begins Friday on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and ends on International Human Rights Day on December 10.
