16 Days of Activism's community roadshow kicks off November 25

By Sophie Else
Updated November 24 2022 - 7:20am, first published 4:00am
Centre Against Violence's Jaime Chubb and Gateway Health's Alana Pund say the goal of the campaign is to raise awareness of gender-based violence. Picture by James Wiltshire.

Holding conversations about domestic violence and how people can help create solutions will be central to a "community roadshow" to visit several North East rural towns.

Local News

