The Border Mailsport
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

Two players from Cricket Albury-Wodonga to face future Australian reps

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
November 27 2023 - 4:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington's Oscar Lyons will face his greatest test in the junior ranks when he tackles the national titles. Picture by James Wiltshire
Lavington's Oscar Lyons will face his greatest test in the junior ranks when he tackles the national titles. Picture by James Wiltshire

The Border will host future Australian cricket representatives this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.