Max Beattie in a battle with two key forwards for spot at Fremantle

Wodonga Raiders' product Max Beattie will battle a player overlooked in the AFL Draft and a delisted Essendon forward for a spot on Fremantle's list.
Beattie was invited to audition for a rookie contract last week, with Claremont key forward Sam van Rooyen and Essendon VFL best and fairest Patrick Voss joining the small forward in the chase for that final spot during the pre-season Supplemental Selection Period.
The Border Mail spoke with Beattie last week.
"Not long after the draft finished I received a call from my manager informing me that Fremantle was keen to have a closer look at me and had invited me to train for most of the pre-season," he said.
"It was a bit of a shock really because I didn't even end up watching the Rookie Draft.
"But then my manager gave me a call and told me the news.
"I met with some of the Fremantle officials before the mid-season draft this year but nothing eventuated.
"My manager told me I was a slight chance to go in the Rookie Draft but Fremantle didn't pick me but obviously still has a bit of interest in me."
Beattie joined Woodville-West Torrens this year and played 18 games, kicking three goals on three occasions to finish with 19 majors, and posting a sixth place finish in the best and fairest.
Claremont's van Rooyen, the younger brother of emerging Melbourne forward Jacob, helped his club to the WAFL Colts premiership this year.
Voss was selected by the Bombers in the 2021 Rookie Draft and while he didn't play a senior game over the two seasons, he was the club's leading goalkicker at state level this year with 30.
