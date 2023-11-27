'Significant health challenges' leave MP unable to attend last week of parliament

BENAMBRA MP Bill Tilley is on indefinite leave, due to physical health concerns.
The Liberal Party politician released a statement on Monday November 27, ahead of the last week of parliamentary sittings for the year starting on Tuesday November 28.
"Following medical advice, I have some significant current health challenges that require me to take some time off to undertake treatment," Mr Tilley, 60, said.
No more detail was provided, with Mr Tilley not available for further comment.
At the time, he wrote an open letter to constituents stating he hoped his candidness would encourage others to get health checks.
"I am not special in this area, I'm feeling well short of 100 per cent and have sought help from my doctor to remedy my physical and mental health," he wrote.
The speaker of parliament and the Liberal Party leadership has been advised of Mr Tilley's latest health situation.
"During this time, it will be business as usual in my office," Mr Tilley said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.