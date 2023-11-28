BLUES BROTHERS: Cudgewa unveils co-coaches as flag-winner steps down

Dayne Carey and Josh Bartel have been appointed co-coaches of Cudgewa after playing an instrumental role in the club winning its first flag since 2015 this season.
The pair will both play again next year and have initially committed to a one-year deal to replace Drew Cameron at the helm.
Bartel who will turn 39 before next season commences, joked that he was in the 'prime' of his career and didn't take much convincing to take the job when approached by Blues president Greg Hillier.
"Dayne and I both sat down with Greg and he told us that the list would be fairly similar to this year," Bartel said.
"So that was music to our ears and it made it a fairly easy decision to have a crack at coaching.
"Drew did an amazing job this season alongside the footy manager in Peter Bensted, to firstly attract so many recruits and then get the job done convincingly in the grand final.
"So Drew and Peter did all the hard work of recruiting and hopefully Dayne and I can cash in again next year and lead the club to back-to-back flags.
"Obviously the Upper Murray league is a bit more laid back compared to most competitions.
"I guess the travel is the biggest commitment but between Dayne and I we will be able to share the load."
Cameron has informed Blues officials he won't return to the club next year and is weighing up his playing future.
Bartel couldn't resist taking a cheeky swipe at the departing Blues premiership coach who works as a real estate agent.
"I wouldn't be surprised if Drew didn't play at all next year," Bartel said.
"The rumour is he is weighing up doing a Netflix special called "Selling Sunset" of Albury-Wodonga."
The Blues' only confirmed departures are Cameron and best and fairest winner Darcy McKimmie who has joined Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
The reigning premiers will once again boast plenty of firepower with Adam Prior and Nick Brockley set to remain at the club with Hiller the pair's father-in-law.
Bartel had no doubt winning back-to-back flags would be a tough task with the Blues now the hunted side in the competition in contrast to being the hunters.
"No doubt all the other sides will be gunning for us next year and apparently Bullioh have already recruited heavily to help close the gap," Bartel said.
"But it's going to be nice to be the hunted next season and a challenge we are looking forward to.
"Big 'Adsy' (Prior) and Nick have committed again plus Ben Hall will be back after a couple of injury riddled seasons.
"My brother (Jason) is still up in the air and is expecting his second child in December, so we will see how that goes.
"This year was my first full season of football since I last played with Wodonga in 2012.
"But I really enjoyed it and it is a ripping club to be involved with and really family orientated.
"I only went there initially to play alongside my little brother (Jason) but felt I played some good footy, made some great mates and really enjoyed it."
Carey, 32, joins his older brother Brayden as a coach of the Blues in a rare occurrence of siblings coaching the same club.
Brayden crossed from Beechworth in 2019 to lead the club for three-years before returning to co-coach his home club last year.
"Arguably Brayden should have won two flags when he was coaching Cudgewa," Carey said.
"We let a golden opportunity slip in 2019 when we lost the grand final after having only lost one match going into the decider.
"Then in 2020 we were undefeated when the season was abandoned due to Covid.
"That's why I came back to Cudgewa this year after playing for Beechworth in 2022, to get that flag I've been chasing for a while."
Carey said he didn't hesitate when offered the co-coaching role.
"I was assistant coach this year under Drew and felt I took a big step in helping him," he said.
"Josh arrived this year and we became fairly good mates and we are all fairly close so we thought if we took the coaching job that most blokes would stick around.
"So we feel we have got a list good enough to win the flag again, we just need to tinker with our game style to suit the playing group."
Carey revealed Brayden is on the recruiting radar despite his older brother announcing his retirement from co-coaching and playing with Beechworth earlier this year.
"I would love to win the flag again next year as a co-coach and have bragging rights over Brayden that I'm a better coach than him," Dayne said.
"But I wouldn't mind taking him up there with me next year and try to give him a fitting farewell and to finish on a flag.
"Our other brother Tyson has committed so it would be a bit of a fairytale if all three of us could win a flag together.
"Brayden and I played in a flag together at Beechworth in 2010 but not Tyson.
"Tyson has already been texting me the times he has been running in 2km time trials and I said 'I can't favour you but if you get yourself fit, I know you have got the skills.'
"I've told Brayden I've got a spot for him reserved in the forward pocket where he can use his footy smarts to kick some goals for us."
