The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

If you love sport, it's nice to know the country's Sportsman of the Century

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
December 1 2023 - 12:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belvoir's South African import Nick Whitelaw is loving life on the Border. Picture by James Wiltshire
Belvoir's South African import Nick Whitelaw is loving life on the Border. Picture by James Wiltshire

Belvoir recruit Nick Whitelaw is part of South African sporting royalty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.