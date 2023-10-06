Prospects: Still smarting after going out in straight sets last season, the Hoppers have a point to prove - which is bad news for everyone else. Jesse Griffiths adds a different option with the ball and explosive batting power while Tim Hartshorn's decision to come out of retirement will also be music to the ears of new captain Ben Fulford. In Englishman Gareth Taylor, who lobbed unexpectedly on the doorstep, the Hoppers have a new opening bowler.