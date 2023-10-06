Provincial cricket is back, with Baranduda's promotion from the District competition making up a round dozen this year.
We've run the rule over every side as the race for the 2023/24 premiership begins in earnest this weekend.
ROUND 1 - Saturday, October 7
Belvoir v Corowa
East Albury v North Albury
New City v Albury
St Patrick's v Baranduda
Tallangatta v Wodonga Raiders
Wodonga v Lavington
Coach: Ross Dixon
Captain: Ross Dixon
Last season: Preliminary final
Gains: Brad McMillan (Wagga RSL), Blake Nikolic (Donvale), Varun Chopra (Ireland), Jaeden O'Connell (Baranduda).
Losses: Nat Sariman, John Spencer (Kiewa), Hamish Mackinlay (Holbrook), Shan Bhaiya (Camberwell Magpies), Brandon Diplock (Zimbabwe), Seb Botes (England), Nick Morris (moved overseas).
Prospects: Significant off-season departures have ushered in a period of transition at Billson Park, where the ageing team which reached three prelims and a grand final from 2020-23 is rapidly evolving. Visa issues have scuppered Roy Kaia's arrival from Zimbabwe but in Wagga Sloggers star Brad McMillan, captain-coach Ross Dixon has added proven quality to his top order.
They say: "Our list has changed and evolved but we've still got a huge amount of stability. It's making sure we've got that list wanting to play for each other and we can mould a team which is greater than the sum of its parts."
Coach: Dan Dixon
Captain: Zach Leach
Last season: Preliminary final (District)
Gains: Seb McKenna (St Patrick's), Will Killeen.
Losses: Jaeden O'Connell (Albury), Vince Moran, Tim Farrant, Brett Allan.
Prospects: It's a brave new world for the Rangers, who have left District cricket behind to play with the big boys. Baranduda will fall back on the experience of Aidan Ryan and Mitch Ryan, while Martyn Allwood looks fitter than ever and ready to charge in with the new ball. Chances are it'll be a long, hard season - but you have to start somewhere.
They say: "It's a pretty big jump and we're not hiding from the fact it's going to be tough. Some guys are a bit uncertain but in the main, we're very excited and looking forward to the challenge."
Coach: Ryan Withers
Captain: Drew Cameron
Last season: First final
Gains: Josh Staines, Hayat Niazi, Casey George.
Losses: Nick Green (returned to England).
Prospects: After making finals last year, can the Eagles take flight and really challenge the big boys this time? The arrival of ACT representative Josh Staines and the return to fitness of Kaiden Withers and Lachie McMillan bolsters their top-order in a big way. All-rounder Nick Green leaves big shoes to fill having returned home to England but on paper, new coach Ryan Withers has the tools at his disposal to mount a serious assault on the flag.
They say: "Flags are not just handed out, you've got to put in the hard work. But I believe we've got a good enough squad to be pushing the better sides in the comp."
Coach: Jack Thomas
Captain: Jarryd Hatton
Last season: 8th
Gains: Ben Mitchell, Dan Smith.
Losses: Luke Backhouse (Sydney), Arthur Godsal, Mitch Wagstaff (England).
Prospects: There's a real buzz around Ball Park, where the capture of former NSW and Sydney Sixers star Dan Smith is just one of the causes for optimism. Ben Mitchell has returned to the club and has led pre-season alongside captain Jarryd Hatton with some help from ex-Wodonga stalwart Bob Jackson. Mitchell fills one of the opening spots vacated by returning Englishmen Arthur Godsal and Mitch Wagstaff - and Corowa's recruiting may not be done yet.
They say: "Our youngsters have been going great guns in pre-season so hopefully the experience they got last year will give them even more confidence this season."
Coach: Brett Davies
Captain: Miles Hemann-Petersen
Last season: First final
Gains: Tendai Maruma, Jaspreet Singh, Heera Singh (New City), Ayush Verma, Matt Heap (UK).
Losses: Salinda Ushan (Sri Lanka), Harry Jackson (England), Luke Brunckhorst (year off).
Prospects: Miles Hemann-Petersen has stepped up to captain the Crows this year, with Brett Davies continuing as head coach. The absence of Salinda Ushan is a major blow, with the Sri Lankan unable to return having finished third in the league batting last season, but Canadian international Ayush Verma has arrived to bolster a top-order which also now includes former North Albury and New City star Tendai Maruma.
They say: "We've got to be more consistent. It doesn't matter who we play, we need to play our game, play all of our roles that we're expected to do and then we'll be up there."
Coach: Steve Wright
Captain: Dave Tassell
Last season: Premiers
Gains: Nizam Uddin (Pakistan), Hunter Hall (Howlong).
Losses: Nick Roebuck (retired), Jayden Beaumont (injury).
Prospects: On paper, the reigning premiers have only got stronger. Nathan Brown's return from one serious injury compensates for the loss of Jayden Beaumont to another, while Nizam Uddin (left arm orthodox) looks a mighty impressive addition as the second Pakistani in the Panthers side alongside Shayan Shayan. Keep an eye on the prodigious talent of 15-year-old leg-spinner Hunter Hall, who has followed coach Steve Wright from Howlong.
They say: "The club has always been very big on promoting our juniors and developing our own talent. The goal now is just to continue the good work that has been put in place and hopefully continue the success which we've had for a long period of time."
Coach: Daryl Tuffey
Captain: Brandon Purtell
Last season: 11th
Gains: Jayden Borges, Patrick Harrington (England), Brian Vitori (Zimbabwe), Prince Singh (Yarrawonga), Zachary Nichols (Wodonga Raiders).
Losses: Talor Scott (New Zealand), Eben Botha (South Africa), Tendai Maruma, Jaspreet Singh, Heera Singh (East Albury).
Prospects: Daryl Tuffey called his players back for pre-season early in a bid to avoid another season of struggle. The New Zealander, in his second year as coach, believes he'll have a better change room dynamic following off-season turnover which has seen the arrival of several new faces. Young Englishman Jayden Borges is a hard-hitting top-order bat and former Zimbabwe Test player Brian Vitori will open the bowling.
They say: "We're looking for a hint of aggression with bat and ball. New City has been quite a timid team over the last four or five years so let's put some pressure back on the opposition bowlers."
Coach: Matt Condon
Captain: Ben Fulford
Last season: Preliminary final
Gains: Jesse Griffiths (Wodonga Raiders), Tim Hartshorn (out of retirement), Gareth Taylor (England).
Losses: None.
Prospects: Still smarting after going out in straight sets last season, the Hoppers have a point to prove - which is bad news for everyone else. Jesse Griffiths adds a different option with the ball and explosive batting power while Tim Hartshorn's decision to come out of retirement will also be music to the ears of new captain Ben Fulford. In Englishman Gareth Taylor, who lobbed unexpectedly on the doorstep, the Hoppers have a new opening bowler.
They say: "Complacency set in across the group last year and we've learned from that. We're going to see a much stronger North Albury across the board, with increased depth which means there's an expectation on everyone to be at training."
Coach: Liam Scammell
Captain: Dean Nicholson
Last season: Runners-up
Gains: Kori Stevenson (returning after year off), Matthew Hargraves (UK).
Losses: Tendai Chisoro (Zimbabwe), Josh Murphy (football), Isaac Keighran (Sydney).
Prospects: St Patrick's are on a mission to go one better after losing to Lavington in the grand final in March. But they'll have to do it without overseas star Tendai Chisoro, who's stuck in Zimbabwe while the club battles to solve the visa conundrum. Josh Murphy has hung up his fast bowling boots to chase an AFL career and Isaac Keighran has moved away but all-rounder Kori Stevenson is back at Xavier after a year off.
They say: "Losing the grand final was disappointing but we've worked hard and will be right in the mix again. Sometimes you've got to lose one to win one and we learnt a lot in the back end of last year about what our best cricket looks like."
Coaches: Matt Armstrong and Ben Stewart
Captain: Matt Armstrong
Last season: 7th
Gains: Callum Browne, Alex Jardim, Nathan Thompson.
Losses: Matthew Oswell, Manjit Kalsi.
Prospects: Having beefed up their batting, the Bushies are ready to break back into the top six. The return of 2015 premiership player Nathan Thompson and arrival of young all-rounder Alex Jardim have strengthened Matt Armstrong's hand, while Callum Browne is a like-for-like replacement for Matthew Oswell, whose brother John is back from England after making a huge impression in 2022/23.
They say: "We probably under-achieved in the 50 overs last year, losing four or five games by a wicket or under 10 runs but winning the T20 competition showed we do have the capacity to do better."
Coach: BJ Garvey
Captain: Tom Johnson
Last season: 10th
Gains: Jack Gilbee (Geelong), Jarrod Lewin (Wodonga raiders), Dan Lancaster (Melbourne), Cameron McNeill (Barnawartha-Chiltern), Byron Hales (returning).
Losses: Bob Jackson (coaching), Will Ashton (St Kilda).
Prospects: After the unfamiliar feeling of finishing second-bottom last year, can the Dogs bounce back under new coach BJ Garvey? They've lost batting class at either end of the age spectrum - Will Ashton is trying his hand in Melbourne while Bob Jackson has moved into coaching - but the return of Jack Gilbee from Geelong is a welcome boost. Tom Johnson and Byron Hales are both playing full-time at 'the Cheese' this season.
They say: "We didn't have as much success last year as we usually do but there were some very positive signs and hopefully we can build on that with some good young players emerging."
Coach: Stewart Pearce
Captain: Tom Powell
Last season: 9th
Gains: Kane Scott (Prahran), Jack Ryan (Melbourne), Nikhil Kharwadkar, Chris Lockhart.
Losses: Jesse Griffiths (North Albury), Zachary Nichols (New City).
Prospects: Raiders are quietly confident of making a move up the ladder and improving on the four wins they managed last season. Tom Powell is back from England to not only play but captain a side which includes the exciting young talent of Kane Scott after he experienced Premier Cricket with Prahran last summer. Jack Ryan is a first-change seam bowler from Melbourne who will inject some power into the middle order.
They say: "We want to prove ourselves and show that we're a much better team than our results last year suggest. All of the lads are bang up for it and we'll be competitive."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.