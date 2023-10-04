Wodonga young gun Will Ashton has earned himself a move to St Kilda.
Ashton scored 275 runs for the Dogs last season and has showed glimpses of his huge potential in Cricket Albury-Wodonga's provincial competition.
Now he's set to make the step up in Melbourne.
"Will's got a huge amount of talent and we won't stop anyone trying to play the best standard of cricket they can," new Wodonga coach BJ Garvey said.
"He's an absolute freak show.
"He's got the best eye I've seen and he's getting more mature and stronger.
"He's going to be an absolute gun; he's only just turned 18 and I would keep my eye on him playing some higher cricket in the future.
"He came to training last week and he just looked a class above everyone else.
"He's going to be a big loss but hopefully we can get him back one day.
"You can't stop anyone going to pursue higher things so we wish him all the best.
"He's a great kid and it was really good to have him around the club."
It's no surprise to see Ashton heading down the Hume Highway following comments by his former coach, Paul Wilson, last November.
Speaking after Ashton's brilliant 60 in a 10-wicket win over Tallangatta, Wilson admitted the teenager was destined for bigger things.
"Young Will Ashton, wow, we're not going to have him for long," Wilson said.
"He's next level.
"He's done so much work in the off-season, he's a cricket tragic and he's a hard worker.
"He was sweeping balls in front of point today and that tells you a lot.
"He's grown, he's got strength, he's expanded his scoring ability and he will go to Premier League next year.
ALSO IN SPORT
"Where he ends up from there, I don't know, he's a quality cricketer.
"This will be his last season at Wodonga."
Schultheis played 15 matches in the fourth grade, making 446 runs at an average of 44.6 with a top score of 147 in St Kilda's semi-final win over Melbourne.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.