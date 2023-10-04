The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Will Ashton: Wodonga teenager joins St Kilda in Victorian Premier Cricket

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 5 2023 - 8:39am, first published 8:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Ashton will play his cricket in Melbourne this summer. Picture by Mark Jesser
Will Ashton will play his cricket in Melbourne this summer. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wodonga young gun Will Ashton has earned himself a move to St Kilda.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.