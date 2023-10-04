Jordan Taylor will extend his coaching career after being appointed coach of home club Finley.
Taylor's arrival is a major boost to the Cats remaining a flag threat after making the second week of the finals this season.
He last played for the Cats in 2012 after making his senior debut in 2010 as a teenager before spending two seasons playing predominantly for the Murray Bushrangers.
"I've always had ambitions to return to my junior club at some point and jumped at the chance to coach them when the opportunity presented itself," Taylor said.
"I've signed a two-year deal initially.
"I know I've had a bad run with injuries for the past few seasons and only played four matches this season but I intend to try to keep on playing.
"The club made it to the second week of the finals this season and has the nucleus of a strong list.
"I intend to relocate to Finley before the season starts and am looking forward to the next phase of my career."
He arrived at the kennel as playing coach in 2021 after the Bulldogs had finished with the wooden spoon in 2019 and 2020 was abandoned due to Covid.
Taylor was able to transform the Bulldogs from cellar dwellers to making finals this season for the first time since 2009 and snap a 14-year finals drought.
After finishing fifth with an 8-8 record, the Bulldogs defeated Wangaratta Rovers in the elimination final before losing to Wangaratta the following week.
Taylor felt proud to be departing John Flower Oval with the club in the strongest position it has been for in more than a decade.
The sour note was being plagued by injury after only managing 18-matches in three seasons.
"I loved my time at Wodonga and they are a fantastic club," Taylor said.
"It was personally frustrating that I didn't get to play as much as I would have hoped.
"But it was satisfying not only to make finals but win a final this year.
"I feel I'm leaving the club in a strong position to build future success."
The Bulldogs are yet to announce Jordan's successor with the remaining nine clubs set to have the same coaches as this season.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.