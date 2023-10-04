Some of the Ovens and Murray League's best young players are set to join forces to contest the North East State Netball Titles at the State Netball and Hockey Centre in Melbourne this weekend.
The region will have an under-17 and under-15 team competing in their respective grades against other strong netballers from around the state.
Among the North East representatives is this season's Ovens and Murray League under-17 best and fairest winner Mia Lavis, as well as fellow O and M A-grade netballers Eliza Mooney and Kaleisha Pell.
"It's shaping up to be a pretty strong squad," 17-under assistant coach Noel Halton said.
"When you get to Melbourne, you just don't know what you're up against.
"I'm sure either way they'll represent their area well."
While they have become accustomed to meeting each other on the court in opposing teams, the young representatives will now have the opportunity to join forces.
"It's more about bonding and getting our combinations right," Halton said.
The 17-under squad is:
Amelia Sharp (Rovers), Ava Koschitzke (Raiders), Eliza Mooney (Raiders), Liz Murphy (Wodonga), Georgia Pigdon (North Albury), Holly McCarthy (Rovers), Kaleisha Pell (Yarrawonga), Kealey Moore (North Albury), Lily McKimmie (Wodonga), Mia Lavis (Raiders), Milli Withers (North Albury), Rose Henry (Wangaratta)
Fiona Boyer (head coach), Noel Halton (assistant coach), Robyn Blake (team manager).
The 15-under squad is:
Arhi Cohen (Wodonga), Abbey Bloye (Wodonga), Brylee Carkeek (Raiders), Ellie Lyons (Lavington), Hattie Hogg (North Albury), Layne Griparis (Brock-Burrum), Maisee Pell (YDNA), Molly Moylan (Wodonga), Mylah Kennedy (Yarrawonga), Sammi Murray (North Albury), Skylah McPherson (Myrtleford), Zali Fryer (Raiders).
Bianca Mann (head coach), Shea Cunningham (assistant coach), Stacey Lamb (team manager).
